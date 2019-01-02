Authorities say the parcel containing 51 pieces of liquid marijuana cartridges is consigned to a minor

Published 6:30 PM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippine – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized liquid marijuana smuggled from San Diego, California.

A total of 51 pieces of Tetrahydrocannabinol or liquid marijuana cartridges were intercepted by Customs agents at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The parcel was declared as pen ink cartridges and candies, and was consigned to a minor who went to claim the package in Pasay City 3 days after Customs agents discovered it.

The parcel was shipped from Santee in San Diego, California.

The BOC said that the minor has been turned over to the supervision of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Pasay City Government, through the Pasay Youth Home. – Rappler.com