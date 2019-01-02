George Pastor-Sanidad, the 45-year-old barangay captain of Gaddani in Tayum town is shot by unknown assailants from outside his compound

Published 8:40 PM, January 02, 2019

ABRA, Philippines – A barangay captain in Abra province was shot dead while singing 2018 away.

George Pastor-Sanidad, the 45-year-old barangay captain of Gaddani in Tayum town, was having a videoke session inside his compound with friends near the start of the New Year. Sanidad was singing when he was gunned down by unidentified assailants outside the compound.

According to SPO1 Lenie Turalba, spokesperson for the Tayum police, Sanidad was hit twice in the back. From the slugs, Turalba said that a 5.56 M16 rifle was used. The force was so strong, the bullets exploded out of his chest.

A radio report said that according to his partner Alma Buenafe, Sanidad did not receive any threatening text in the past few days and has not been in a quarrel with anyone lately. – Rappler.com