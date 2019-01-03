Police say 23 people remain missing

Published 11:50 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Bicol region reported a total of 105 deaths related to Tropical Depression Usman as of Thursday, January 3.

A breakdown of the deaths per area showed that most of the fatalities were in Camarines Sur, where heavy rains also triggered landslides:

Albay - 18

Camarines Sur - 57

Camarines Norte - 15

Sorsogon - 8

Masbate - 7

The PNP also reported 23 people missing and 53 others injured.

Earlier, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said its record as of Wednesday night, January 2, was 86 dead, 19 missing, and 43 injured. Casualties were from Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas.

The NDRRMC said then that it was still validating the deaths.

Areas in Albay and Camarines Sur were hit badly by landslides, and authorities had been retrieving more bodies from the areas as search and rescue operations continued.

OCD Bicol Director Claudio Yucot earlier said many people failed to take necessary precautions because Usman was not strong enough to be rated as a typhoon by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Yucot also said on Wednesday that disaster officials had asked residents of two areas in Tiwi town in Albay to evacuate due to recently-discovered cracks in mountainous zones.

He said that the Mines and Geonsciences Bureau (MGB) found big land cracks in the areas of Barangay Maynonong adjacent to Barangay Patitinan in Sagñay, Camarines Sur.

The number of individuals affected by Usman also continued to rise as the NDRRMC said about 75,326 families or some 308,451 persons were affected as of Wednesday night.

Of these families, 6,217 or about 30,906 individuals were in 210 evacuation centers. Another 10,844 families or 55,274 persons were being served outside as they stayed with relatives and friends.

Flooding and damage to infrastructure and personal property prompted local officials to suspend classes in all levels in Camarines Sur and in the independent component city of Naga, on January 3 and 4. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for January 3, 4)

Usman left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, December 30. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com