Published 12:45 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, January 3, named Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo as the alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

Citing witnesses, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde claimed Baldo "employed" a private armed group to plot the assassination of Batocabe last December 22.

Batocabe was a candidate for Daraga mayor in the 2019 polls, while Baldo is seeking reelection under the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party.

The Batocabe family and cops suspect that the congressman was killed for political reasons. (READ: Batocabe's wife to killer: You're going to pay)

Batocabe was gunned down after completing a gift-giving ceremony with senior citizens in Daraga, Albay. His police escort Orlando Diaz was also killed, while several senior citizens were injured. (IN PHOTOS: Batocabe murder crime scene)

Double murder and frustrated murder charges have been filed against Baldo and his alleged cohorts in Albay.

Lawmakers and President Rodrigo Duterte are offering a total of P50 million to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Batocabe is the first congressman to be shot dead during the Duterte presidency, following a series of killings of mayors and vice mayors. – Rappler.com