The Department of Health says the 288 cases are 43% lower compared to the same period in 2018

Published 3:37 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday, January 3, that the number of people injured due to firecrackers and fireworks in connection with new year festivities has risen to 288, after it received reports of 52 more cases as of that day

The DOH recorded incidents that took place from Wednesday, January 2, at about 6 am to 5:59 am on Thursday.

The additional cases were from the National Capital Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Central Luzon, Ilocos region, Soccsksargen, Calabarzon, and Davao region.

In an updated report, the DOH said th 288 cases are 43% or 218 cases lower compared to the same period in 2018. It was also 66% or 547 cases lower than the 5-year average.

Of those injured, 220 had burns, while 10 others required amputation. A total of 76 people sustained eye injuries from handling firecrackers.

The DOH also recorded another two cases of persons swallowing firecrackers/

Firecrackers that caused the most injuries were kwitis with 65 cases; luces, 29; piccolo, 20; boga, 18; and 5-star, 16.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the downward trend of firecracker-related injuries was partly attributed to heavy rain caused by Tropical Depression Usman.

Duque had also cited the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No 28. which bans residential and personal use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices and limits it to community display of fireworks in designated areas.

Surveillance of fireworks-related injuries will end on Saturday, January 5. – Rappler.com