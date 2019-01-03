President Rodrigo Duterte cites the need to continue funding rehabilitation efforts for several regions affected by calamities last year

January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a joint resolution extending for one year the availability of funds allocated for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and for capital outlay under the 2018 national budget.

House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr said in a House hearing at Naga City on Thursday, January 3, that the President already signed Joint Resolution (JR) 3. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this to Rappler, saying Duterte signed the document on December 28, 2018.

JR 3 extends the validity of the MOEE and capital outlay funds under the P3.767-trillion 2018 budget to December 31, 2019. Without the extension, unused funds will go back to the National Treasury.

“Resolved by the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Philippines voting separately, to extend the validity and period of availability of the Fiscal Year 2018 appropriations for maintenance and other operating expenses and capital outlays to December 31, 2019, amending for the purpose Section 61 of the General Provisions of Republic Act No. 10964, otherwise known as the General Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2018,” said JR 3.

The joint resolution ensures that funds for ongoing rehabilitation efforts – like the allocations for rebuilding war-torn Marawi City – can still be used legally by the government beyond December 31, 2018.

In the resolution, Duterte cited the need for funds to rehabilitate regions still suffering from the aftermath of several calamities like Typhoons Rosita and Ompong, flash floods, and flooding incidents caused by the southwest monsoon.

The House approved the joint resolution on November 27, while the Senate gave its nod to the bill on December 3. – with reports from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com