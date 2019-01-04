Suspected gunman Henry Yuson has been identified by cops as a former New People's Army rebel

Published 8:57 AM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Henry Yuson, the alleged gunman who killed AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, has surrendered to authorities on Thursday, January 3.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus said Yuson turned himself in to the Army unit of Sorsogon and was handed over to the police in the evening.

The Philippine National Police earlier claimed that he was a former New People's Army (NPA) rebel who used a .40 caliber pistol to kill Batocabe. Police also filed a double murder and multiple frustrated murder complaints against him before the Albay Provincial Prosecutor's Office.

It is unclear how many times Yuson shot the congressman. Batocabe suffered 8 gunshot wounds, accounting for 4 entry and 4 exit bullet wounds.

Yuson is allegedly part of the 6-man hit team organized to kill Batocabe, supposedly gathered by Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo.

Baldo has since denied the allegations of cops that he was behind the killing of Batocabe, claiming that he was merely being used as a scapegoat of the crime.

Among the hit team, the police only suspects 2 gunmen. The other gunman has been identified by police as Rolando Arimado, who remains at large. – Rappler.com