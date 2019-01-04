The MMDA says the Department of Public Works and Highways will be closing Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge to start reconstruction

Published 10:42 AM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Government officials are now pushing through with the closure of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati, also known as Rockwell Bridge, after pushing back construction work to 2019.

In an advisory Friday, January 4, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said: "The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will push through with the closure of Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on Saturday, January 12, at 8 am."

The DPWH first closed Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge for a few days in September to start construction works, but had to defer it to January instead due to volume buildup brought by the holidays.

According to the DPWH timeline, the demolition and reconstruction of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge will be completed in 2021. The project aims to widen the bridge from its present two lanes to 4.

The closure was slammed by different transport advocates because the bridge reconstruction, which is part of a P5.27-billion Chinese grant, will be tapping Chinese firms instead of local companies. The grant allows China to conduct the survey, design, and construction of two bridges along the Pasig River.

Chinese firm CCC Highway Consultant Ltd is doing the engineering design, while China Road and Bridge Corporation is conducting the civil works.

The Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connects Estrella Street in Makati City and Barangka Drive in Mandaluyong City. An estimated 100,000 vehicles will be affected by the closure. – Rappler.com