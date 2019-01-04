Makati's Business Permits and Licensing Office and other key offices will also be open on weekends until January 20

MANILA, Philippines – With a looming January 20 deadline, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay has ordered the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other key offices to extend their work hours to accommodate applications for renewal of business permits, as well as tax payments.

Maribert Pagente, head of Makati’s BPLO, said their office as well as other frontline offices will be open beyond office hours on weekdays. They will also serve the public during weekends until January 20.

The extended office hours are as follows:

January 3 and 4 (Thursday and Friday) - open until 7:30 pm

January 5 and 6 (Saturday and Sunday) - 8 am to 5 pm

January 7 to 11 (Monday to Friday) - 8 am to 10 pm

January 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday) - 8 am to 8 pm

January 14 to 18 (Monday to Friday) - 8 am to 10 pm

January 19 and 20 (Saturday and Sunday) - 8 am to 10 pm

Pagente urged business owners to meet the January 20 deadline to avoid penalties on late payments.

Makati's Real Property Tax (RPT) office will also extend work hours, but will only accept payments until 7:30 pm on weekdays, and until 4 pm on weekends. Its office hours are as follows:

January 3 and 4 - open until 9:30 pm

January 5 and 6 - 8 am to 5 pm

January 7 to 11 - open until 10:30 pm

January 12 and 13 - 8 am to 5 pm

January 14 to 18 - open until 10:30 pm

January 19 and 20 - 8 am to 5 pm

The RPT Division said its satellite payment centers for real property taxes will also accept payments in 31 barangays, from 9 am to 4 pm, on these dates:

January 3 and 4 - Bel-Air

January 3 - Urdaneta

January 4 and 7 - Dasmariñas

January 7 - Forbes Park

January 8 and 9 - San Lorenzo, Magallanes

January 10 - Bangkal, Pio del Pilar, San Isidro, Palanan, San Antonio

January 11 - La Paz, Sta. Cruz, Singkamas, Tejeros, Kasilwan

January 14 - Carmona, Olympia, Valenzuela, Poblacion, Guadalupe Viejo

January 15 - Guadalupe Nuevo, Pinagkaisahan, Pitogo, Cembo, South Cembo

January 16 - West Rembo, East Rembo, Comembo, Pembo, Rizal

