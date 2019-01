He is identified as one of the drivers of the getaway motorcycles in the killing of congressman Rodel Batocabe

Published 3:14 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another suspect in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe surrendered to authorities on Friday, January 4.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said Jaywin Babor, identified as one of the drivers of a motorcycle used by gunmen in Batocabe's slay, surrendered on Friday morning.

