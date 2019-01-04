The theme of Traslacion 2019 is: 'Deboto ng Poong Hesus Nazareno, Hinirang at pinili upang maging lingkod Niya'

Published 8:58 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Quiapo Church, also known as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, released Friday, January 4, the schedule of activities leading to this year's Traslacion on January 9.

At dawn of Monday, December 31, thousands of devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession, which kicked off the 9-day novena in preparation for the annual Traslacion. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession)

The Black Nazarene statue, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, was brought to Manila by Augustinian priests in 1607. It is also believed to have been partially burnt and blackened when the galleon carrying it caught fire on a voyage from Mexico, another Spanish colony at the time.

The theme of Traslacion 2019 is: "Deboto ng Poong Hesus Nazareno: Hinirang at pinili upang maging lingkod Niya (Devotees of the Lord Jesus the Nazarene: Chosen to serve Him)."

Here are the activites:

January 7, Monday

1:30 pm: Blessing and procession of replicas (Quiapo Church)

January 8, Tuesday

7 am: Send-off Mass for Nazareno 2019 volunteers (Quirino Grandstand)

8 am: Start of Pahalik (Quirino Grandstand)

5 pm: Evening prayer and start of vigil (Quirino Grandstand)

January 9, Wednesday

Midnight: Fiesta Mass (Quirino Grandstand)

3 am: Start of hourly Masses (Quiapo Church)

4 am: Morning prayer (Quirino Grandstand)

5 am: Start of Traslacion 2019 (Quirino Grandstand)

January 10, Thursday

2:30 am (estimated):Arrival of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church)

