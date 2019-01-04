The region was among those hit badly by Usman, which triggered heavy rains that caused massive flooding and landslides

Published 7:09 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided a total of P12.5 million worth of assistance to families from the Bicol region who were affected by Tropical Depression Usman.

In a statement Friday, January 4, the DSWD said a total of P12,529,403.50 worth of aid had been given to about 35,027 families or some 162,237 individuals who remained affected by Usman over a week since it made landfall in the Philippines.

Of those affected, the DSWD said, 12,828 families or 56,417 persons were being served in 112 evacuation centers in the region. Another 22,202 families or 105,820 individuals were being served outside evacuation centers as they stayed with relatives or friends.

The Bicol region was among those hit badly by Usman, which dumped large volumes of rainfall in parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days.

On Thursday, the Bicol Philippine National Police (PNP) reported a total of 105 deaths in several provinces. Majority of the fatalities were in Camarines Sur, where heavy rains also triggered landslides.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 122 people were killed by Usman, while another 28 people were recorded missing, and 60 others were injured as of Thursday afternoon.

Casualties were from Mimaropa, Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas.

The DSWD said the following assistance had been provided to affected residents in the following areas:

Libon, Albay - Delivered 224 food packs and 448 pieces of malong

Lope De Vega, Northern Samar - Delivered 2,400 family food packs and 1,800 blankets

Catarman - Delivered 2,400 food packs and 1,400 blankets

