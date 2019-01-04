4 rookie policemen stationed in Buendia arrest 5 suspected pickpockets

Published 10:01 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Four rookie policemen apprehended 5 suspected pickpockets who were allegedly victimizing passengers in a bus along EDSA in Makati City on Thursday night, January 3.

Makati police identified the suspects as Roel “Kokoy” Rustan, 48, the alleged ringleader; Romero Flores, 31; Ramil Bitoy, 34; John Paul Perez, 39; and Richie Reyes, 27.

The arresting cops, all with the rank Police Officer 1, were the following: Eric Martinez, Norie Galit, Joven Pindog, and Gemar Garcia.

According to the police report, the gang was able to filch the cellphones of 9 passengers inside a bus travelling along EDSA near the corner of Buendia. Two of the victims, Allen Karl Casin, 20, and Manuel Abediano, 45, disembarked and immediately reported the incident to the 4 cops stationed along Buendia.

The policemen stopped the bus and arrested the 5 suspects whom passengers themselves pinpointed as pickpockets.

Recovered from the group were 9 cellular phones they reportedly took from the passengers.

Chief Inspetor Gideon Ines Jr., Makati police Assistant Chief of Police for Administration (ACOPA), said Rustan has an existing police record. The suspected leader was arrested in November last year also for a case of pickpocketing. He is only out on bail. Ines said Rustan has actually been apprehended multiple times.

Ines said pickpockets are often repeat offenders because the crime is a bailable offense, and most victims are working professionals who are too busy to attend hearings. He said cases against accused pickpockets were usually dismissed by the courts because complainants do not appear in court. – Rappler.com

