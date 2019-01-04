The central and regional offices of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration will be accepting applications until February 28

Published 7:34 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) is accepting applications from nurses who want to work in Germany.

The recruitment is being done under the Triple Win Project, POEA’s joint initiative with the German Federal Employment Agency, which will place nursing professionals to different parts of Germany.

The POEA’s central and regional offices will be accepting the applications until February 28.

Applicants should meet the following criteria:

Filipino citizen

Permanent resident of the Philippines

Holds Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Has an active Philippine nursing license

With at least two years related professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, or care institutions

Those who qualify will be interviewed by employers In March.

Upon hiring, applicants should be either proficient in the German language or willing to undergo German language training in the Philippines in April and May. Employers will shoulder the language lessons fees.

Employers will also pay for the visa application costs and airfare from the Philippines to Germany. They will also assist the employees in finding accommodations, but the nurses will shoulder board and lodging expenses either in full or in part.

The starting salary will be €1,900 (about P113,000) gross a month, which will increase to €2,300 (about P137,000) once the employee gets recognition as qualified nurse.

Applicants should register online at www.eservices.poea.gov.ph, then personally submit the following documents, fastened in a folder, labeled “German Federal Employment Agency RSF No. 180028”:

Cover letter

Curriculum vitae with colored passport-size picture

High school Diploma (notarized copy)

Nursing diploma (notarized copy)

Board certificate and copy of license from the Professional Regulation Commission

Certificates of previous and current employment in related field (notarized copy)

Attendance and/or level certificate for German language, if available

Copy of passport

Certificate of POEA online Pre-employment Orientation Seminar (PEOS)

Bring the original copies of these documents for authentication.

Those submitting their applications at the POEA’s central office should go to the Manpower Registry Division at the ground floor of the Blas F. Ople Building at the corner of Ortigas Avenue and EDSA, Mandaluyong City. – Rappler.com