5 killed in Batangas road crash
BATANGAS, Philippines – Five people were killed while 12 others were injured in a traffic collision that transpired at around 3 am Friday, January 4, in Barangay Laiya-Aplaya in the town of San Juan, Batangas.
According to the Batangas Police Provincial Office, a tricycle driven by Levy Gamil was traversing the road toward Barangay Hugom when a Honda Civic driven by John Kelly Villanueva in the opposite direction occupied its lane, causing the collision.
All passengers were hurt and were rushed to nearby hospitals, but 5 of them sustained fatal injuries.
The fatalities were identified as:
- Reynald Gamil, 20, Sangguniang Kabataan councilor
- John Eric Gamil, 17, student
- Kim Zaigan Gamil, 7
- Borito Santos, 44, reflexologist
- John Kelly Villanueva, 23, member of the Philippine Navy
Those who were brought to Batangas Medical Center and San Juan Doctors Hospital due to injuries are:
- Levy Gamil, 49
- Maximo Gamil, 53
- Vergilio Gamil, 50
- Benilda Gamil, 41
- Christian Delacion, 26
- John Michael Rivera, 20
- Ethel Gamil
- Kim Bryan Gamil
- Rose Diane Gamil
- Regie Roncal, 19
- James Dimaano, 17
- Hanford Moredo, PWD
– Rappler.com