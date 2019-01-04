Two of the fatalities in the San Juan collision are minors

Published 11:54 PM, January 04, 2019

BATANGAS, Philippines – Five people were killed while 12 others were injured in a traffic collision that transpired at around 3 am Friday, January 4, in Barangay Laiya-Aplaya in the town of San Juan, Batangas.

According to the Batangas Police Provincial Office, a tricycle driven by Levy Gamil was traversing the road toward Barangay Hugom when a Honda Civic driven by John Kelly Villanueva in the opposite direction occupied its lane, causing the collision.

All passengers were hurt and were rushed to nearby hospitals, but 5 of them sustained fatal injuries.

The fatalities were identified as:

Reynald Gamil, 20, Sangguniang Kabataan councilor

John Eric Gamil, 17, student

Kim Zaigan Gamil, 7

Borito Santos, 44, reflexologist

John Kelly Villanueva, 23, member of the Philippine Navy

Those who were brought to Batangas Medical Center and San Juan Doctors Hospital due to injuries are:

Levy Gamil, 49

Maximo Gamil, 53

Vergilio Gamil, 50

Benilda Gamil, 41

Christian Delacion, 26

John Michael Rivera, 20

Ethel Gamil

Kim Bryan Gamil

Rose Diane Gamil

Regie Roncal, 19

James Dimaano, 17

Hanford Moredo, PWD

– Rappler.com