Customs officials find a Mercedes Benz, an Alfa Romeo, a Porsche 911, and a Range Rover Evoque in a shipment declared as containing only one piece of car body

Published 10:02 AM, January 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Port officials in Cebu discovered 4 luxury vehicles in a shipment declared as car parts from Japan, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said in a press statement on Saturday, January 5.

The BOC said authorities at the Port of Cebu checked the shipment imported by Kylemelan General Merchandise based in Malabon City after receiving an alert order on possible misdeclaration of its contents.

The BOC said that the shipment arrived in Cebu port on December 19, 2018, with documents declaring it contained only one piece of car body for decoration.

An X-ray inspection of the shipment showed that it contained 4 vehicles, prompting BOC authorities to take action against the suspected act of misdeclaration.

On January 3, the BOC conducted a physical examination of the shipment, which yielded 4 units of undeclared luxur vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, an Alfa Romeo, a Porsche 911, and Range Rover Evoque.

Customs officials recommended the issuance of warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment.

In June 2018, the government destroyed P278 million worth of smuggled vehicles, including 68 luxury cars, to deter smuggling. – Rappler.com