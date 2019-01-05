Police catch the suspects – a 17-year-old boy and his 20-year-old brother – in a follow-up operation

Published 8:49 PM, January 05, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Barangay 14B, Talisay City here Friday night, January 4.

Grade 3 student Marchela Sayo was discovered by her family and neighbors hogtied, face covered with plastic, as her body was kept in a basin under the sink.

The initial report said the victim was asked to go to a nearby house to get the results of the small town lottery, but the victim didn't go home that night.

This prompted the victim's family and neighbors to go look for her.

They went inside the house owned by the victim's uncle, which is a few meters away from her residence. They found her there. They initially didn't see the victim, as she was covered with a basin.

Superintendent Boots Aseo, Talisay City police chief, said the suspects, a 17-year-old boy and his 20-year-old brother, were caught in a follow-up operation.

Aseo said they were the only one at the house when the incident happened. The minor-suspect served as caretaker of the house.

Both suspects, who are now under police custody, vehemently denied the accusations against them.

Aseo said they are still waiting for the victim's autopsy result to determine the cause of her death. It is not yet known if the girl was raped.

The police investigation is still ongoing. – Rappler.com