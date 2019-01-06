The visit will 'enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation' between the Philippines and Russia, says the Philippine Navy

Published 3:01 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vessels of the Russian Navy docked in the Philippines for a goodwill visit from Sunday to Friday, January 6 to 11.

The Russian Navy's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Pantellev, guided missile cruiser Varyag, and large sea tanker Boris Botuma kicked off their goodwill visit to the Philippines at Pier 9, South Harbor, in Manila on Sunday.

In a statement, the Philippine Navy said the visit "aims to strengthen the relationship" between them and the Russian Navy.

"It will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie," the Philippine Navy said.



A customary meeting procedure with a designated vessel from the Philippine Navy was first held near Corregidor Island. A welcome ceremony and port briefing was then conducted upon the arrival of the Russian Navy's vessels at South Harbor.

A Russian Navy contingent previously arrived at South Harbor on June 9, 2018, for a 5-day goodwill visit to the Philippines. The Philippine Navy had received the Russian Navy Large Anti-Submarine Ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov, as well as the Large Sea Tanker Pechenga.

In October 2018, the Philippine Navy's vessel BRP Tarlac also made a historic port call to Vladivostok, Russia.

These visits come as President Rodrigo Duterte vows to move closer to China and Russia, rivals of the Philippines' long-standing ally, the United States. (READ: Despite new friends, Philippines sticks it out with U.S. in 2018)

– Rappler.com