'I heard the wife plead for her life,' says the priest officiating Mass when Celmar Linao went inside the church in Catarman, Camiguin, to shoot his wife

Published 3:54 PM, January 06, 2019

CAMIGUIN, Philippines – Silence was broken in the idyllic, sleepy town of Catarman, Camiguin, during a Catholic Mass on Sunday, January 6.

Celmar Linao shot and killed his wife Ivy before pointing the gun to his head and killing himself as churchgoers watched in horror.

Father Rolly Aniscal, visiting priest of San Roque Parish Church in Catarman, said he was officiating the Mass when Celmar went inside and tried to shoot his wife.

"Four clicks but the gun did not fire," Aniscal said.

"I heard the wife plead for her life," Aniscal added.

"Don't do it, Boy," was what massgoers heard.

Municipal Executive Senior Police Officer 4 Benhur Morgadez said the wife previously sought police advice last Christmas, December 25, 2018, as Celmar threathened Ivy.

SPO4 Morgadez said Ivy was with their youngest daughter.

"That slowed down Ivy's escape from her husband," Morgadez said.

"We think this is a case of jealousy," Morgadez added.

Police reports showed that Ivy sustained two gunshot wounds from a single bullet as she tried to defend herself.

Ivy sustained gunshot wounds in her left wrist and to her head.

Celmar also sustained a gunshot wound to the head

The couple broke up last year as marital problems proved too much for them.

Aniscal said that he finished the Mass even after the shooting with the bodies just outside the Church's door.

"I tried to calm the churchgoers as the lay minister called them back [while] the bodies are outside," Aniscal said. – Rappler.com