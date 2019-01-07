Take note! Here are the prohibited items and activities for the Feast of the Black Nazarene 2019

Published 8:36 AM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Feast of the Black Nazarene is the grandest religious activity in the Philippines during the start of every year.

Every January 9, millions flock to Manila to take part in the Traslacion, a nearly 24-hour procession that brings the 17th-century statue of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to its home in Quiapo Church.

And where there is a denser collection of people, there is a higher likelihood of crimes.

To prevent any offenses from happening, the Manila Police District (MPD) will prohibit activities and items near the Traslacion procession area.

The bans begin as early as Monday, January 7 and will culminate once the procession finishes on Thursday morning.

Beginning January 7

No vendors allowed - Quiapo Church and the entire Traslacion route

Beginning January 8

Liquor ban

Beginning January 9

Firecracker ban

Deadly weapons ban

Gun ban

Discouraged items

Backpacks



Colored canisters and water jugs

According to police, the entire Traslacion route has also been designated as a no-fly and a no-sail zone.

Telecommunications signals will also be jammed on January 9. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com