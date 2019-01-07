'The order of the day is for the police to remain non-partisan and to not patronize any political party,' says Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde

Published 12:27 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With the 2019 midterm elections drawing nearer, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde ordered in his New Year's Call that all cops stop engaging in politics.

"The order of the day is for the police to remain non-partisan and to not patronize any political party," Albayalde said during the annual gathering in Camp Crame held on Monday, January 7.

The New Year's Call is an annual tradition borrowed from the military, where senior officials and their wives "call" on their chief to give him thanks for the organization's accomplishment the previous year.

It is also an opportunity for the chief to re-energize the organization with his first speech of the year.

Albayalde stressed that aside from keeping away from politics, policemen should find ways to crush private armed groups, and gun-for-hire squads—the usual suspects in election-related killings. (READ: 6 prime suspects, key witness in Batocabe slay in police custody)

"While we have been preparing hard these past months, let us not stop reviewing and improving our operations for these events," Albayalde added.

THIS MORNING: The PNP New Year's Call in Camp Crame.



The gathering is a tradition borrowed from the military, where senior officers and officials "call" their chief to give thanks for last year's accomplishments. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/XUpXncCFL8 — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) January 7, 2019

Other thrusts of the PNP: The top cop then reminded the police force to keep the momentum going for its landmark campaigns: President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs and criminality.

"We promised the nation that the anti-illegal drugs war will continue with the same vigor but within the limits of the law, and we will make sure to abide by that promise," Albayalde said.

Albayalde said he wants cops to focus on diminishing the supply veins of the drug trade as well as "less bloody but more humane anti-drug operations." (READ: Drug war: Killings continue, but fewer at police hands)

In his final order during his speech, Albayalde directed cops to avoid turning into the "rotten eggs" of the force.

In 2018, the PNP saw 3 of its own men convicted of murder for the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City.

"There will be no let-up in cleansing our ranks of misfits and scalawags during my term. And I will not tire in reminding commanders to be responsible and accountable for erring personnel under them," Albayalde said. – Rappler.com