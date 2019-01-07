Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says the leakage caused unwanted 'panic' from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers

Published 12:55 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde sacked intelligence officers who allegedly "leaked" the intelligence memorandum calling for the inventory of educators who are part of a leftist group.

Speaking at a Camp Crame press briefing on Monday, January 7, Albayalde said the leakage of the memorandum has caused unwanted "panic" and "concern" from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT).

Albayalde said listing the names of teachers who belong to ACT is legal and should not be taken as a threat to their freedom to organize.

He added that the teachers have nothing to worry about if they have nothing to hide. (READ: Teachers to PNP, DepEd: We're not terrorists)

More to follow. – Rappler.com