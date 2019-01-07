Lakas-CMD withdraws Carlwyn Baldo's nomination after police tagged him as the alleged mastermind in AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe's murder

Published 1:59 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Before the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats’ (Lakas-CMD) move to revoke Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo’s nomination can take full effect, Baldo will first have to agree and comply with the party’s move, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Spokesperson James Jimenez said on Monday, January 7.

In a press briefing, Jimenez said the process for the withdrawal of Baldo’s nomination was triggered when Lakas-CMD revoked the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) it issued to the Daraga Mayor. However, under Comelec rules, Baldo must first consent to no longer run with the party.

Jimenez said if Baldo doesn’t agree, the issue will be resolved by the Comelec.

Should Baldo end up running as an independent candidate, some changes he could expect would be a bigger campaign spending limit from P3 per voter to P5.

Jimenez also said issues regarding substitution will also likely occur as individuals without a party are not eligible for substitution.

Lakas-CMD withdrew Baldo's CONA on the same day that the Philippine National Police named the mayor as the alleged mastermind in AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe's murder. Baldo denied this accusation, and said he was "being used as a convenient scapegoat."

After Batacobe was killed, the Comelec announced it was considering placing Daraga, Albay, under Comelec control.

Jimenez said the commission en banc is expected to take up the issue in a meeting on Wednesday, January 9.

Should Daraga be placed under Comelec control, the poll body will have direct supervision and control over local officials there.

The Comelec will also exercise "full control" over all national and local law enforcement agencies, as well as military officers assigned in the area. – Rappler.com