Former Daraga Mayor Gerry Jaucian died in May 2018 after a battle with lung cancer. The PNP claims their witnesses know of a plan by Carlwyn Baldo to kill Jaucian before he died.

Published 3:09 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Citing their "key witness" in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, January 7 that Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo also had plans to assassinate his predecessor.

"That is cited in the statement of witnesses. Pinlano rin ni Mayor Baldo si Mayor Jaucian (Mayor Baldo also planned something against Mayor Jaucian) before June 2018, May, in the amount of P350,000," PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus said in a briefing.

Mayor Gerry Jaucian was the previous mayor of Daraga, Albay before Baldo. Winning in the 2016 elections, Jaucian was supposed to complete his term up to 2019 but he died of lung cancer in May 2018.

This was how Baldo, the elected Daraga Vice Mayor in 2016, became mayor.

"Same people [were involved], but it (assassination plot) did not push through because the mayor died of illness," Corpus said.

Corpus did not say whether all of the 6-man team involved in the killing of Batocabe was also part of the plot for Jaucian.

Baldo is accused of masterminding the killing of Batocabe, allegedly to eliminate an enemy in the 2019 elections. Baldo is hoping for reelection, while Batocabe was an opposing candidate for his retained mayoralty

Asked to name the witness, CIDG chief Corpus said it was Emmanuel Judavar—the member of the kill team for Batocabe who supposedly took part in the planning of the killing of the congressman, but backed out before the plan was executed.

Out of the 6 prime suspects in the killing of Batocabe, Judavar was the first to surrender and squeal on the case. He claimed that he stepped forward because Baldo did not pay the team the full P5 million he promised for the murder of Batocabe. – Rappler.com