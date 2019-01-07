RTC Branch 150 Judge Elmo Alameda denies the opposition senator’s appeal to not reopen the rebellion case against him

Published 5:14 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV will face trial again for the previously-dismissed rebellion charges against him, after Makati’s Judge Elmo Alameda denied his appeal for the court to stand by the previous ruling.

Alameda of the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 150 denied on December 18, 2018, Trillanes’ Omnibus Motion that sought the reversal of the judge’s earlier order to reopen the charges and have the senator arrested.

The court has granted Trillanes bail for what is otherwise a generally non-bailable charge.

Trillanes' rebellion case stems from the 2007 standoff at the Manila Peninsula.

Alameda previously ruled that Trillanes failed to sufficiently prove that he submitted the application form for his amnesty grant. This ruling clashes with the decision of another Makati judge, RTC Branch 148's Andres Soriano, who decided in favor of Trillanes.

Alameda disregarded the affidavits of military officials and other witnesses, who said that Trillanes filed an application form. Alameda said they were secondary evidence that cannot stand on their own in such a case.

Soriano ruled the opposite way, in addition to saying that no one can reopen an already-dismissed case because it violates the right against double jeopardy.

“Senator Trillanes failed to prove that the original of the alleged application form exists. Sen. Trillanes even failed to explain his failure to locate or find the copy thereof,” said Alameda in his December 18 order.

Despite having escaped the rebellion charges due to the amnesty, Trillanes would have to fight this legal battle again, and risks the punishment of reclusion perpetua. Trillanes' main petition to invalidate the reopening of charges is pending before the Supreme Court.

Trillanes also faces a string of other cases in multiple lower courts, including inciting to sedition at the Pasay Regional Trial Court, and libel at the Davao City Regional Trial Court. – Rappler.com