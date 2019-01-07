Devotees pray for health, stability, and renewed hope for the coming year

January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two days before the feast of the Black Nazarene, thousands of devotees joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene image outside Quiapo Church on Monday, January 7.

Groups waited their turn to pass under a footbridge along Quezon Boulevard near Quiapo Church where priests showered holy water as they blessed devotees below.

Young and old alike braved the heat and crowds as they prayed for health, stability, and renewed hope for the coming year.

The Black Nazarene statue, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, was brought to Manila by Augustinian priests in 1607. It is also believed to have been partially burnt and blackened when the galleon carrying it caught fire on a transpacific voyage from Mexico, another Spanish colony at the time.

The theme of Traslacion 2019 is: "Deboto ng Poong Hesus Nazareno: Hinirang at pinili upang maging lingkod Niya (Devotees of the Lord Jesus the Nazarene: Chosen to serve Him)."

Rappler’s Sofia Tomacruz files this report. – Rappler.com

