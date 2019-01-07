The Palace asks lawmakers to let go of 'partisan considerations' and focus on passing the 2019 national budget

Published 9:33 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Malacañang warned Congress that further "unreasonable" delays in passing the 2019 budget due to partisan politics would impede government programs and would thus be unacceptable to citizens.

"Further unreasonable delay on the part of Congress to approve the General Appropriation Bill that will throw a monkey wrench on the program of the administration will be unacceptable to the sovereign people that place them in office," said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo on Monday evening, January 7.

Duterte convened Monday the first Cabinet meeting of 2019.

The Palace said lawmakers should put aside "partisan considerations" to ensure the speedy approval of the General Appropriations Act for 2019.

Panelo reminded the legislative branch that: "It behooves members of Congress to steer off partisan considerations and sweep away the indifference to the plight of the citizenry and collectively focus their attention to pass the General Appropriation Bill into law for the service of the people that they have sworn to protect," said Duterte's spokesman.

Because Congress was unable to pass the 2019 budget before going on break last December, 2018 allocations had to be carried over in order for government processes and operations to run smoothly.

Panelo said more delays in the approval of the budget will affect "the release of the funds for the salary hike of soldiers, policemen, teachers and civilian employees" and could also impede the start of infrastructure projects and get in the way of efficient delivery of social services.

The delays in the budget approval began when House members opposed the cash-based system for the 2019 budget proposed by President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team, particularly Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Another impasse developed when allegations of pork-like funds inserted in districts of lawmakers allied with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo were made public.

Her allies, led by Majority Floor Leader Rolando Andaya then made their own accusations against Diokno, claiming he was reserving funds for Duterte administration allies or that his family members were benefiting from his position in government.

Diokno has denied the allegations. – Rappler.com