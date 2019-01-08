Police say Salipudin Pasandalan surrendered to deny his involvement in the December 31 bombing

Published 1:01 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – One of the suspects in the New Year's Eve bombing of South Seas Mall in Cotabato City has surrendered to cops, Philippine National Police (PNP) Soccsksargen regional director Chief Superintendent Eliseo Rasco announced on Tuesday, January 8.

The suspect, identified as a certain Salipudin Pasandalan, surrendered to police after he saw his image in television news reports with cops tagging him as a suspect in the bombing.

Rasco said Pasandalan surrendered to deny his involvement in the December 31 bombing which left 2 dead and at least 34 wounded.

More to follow. – Rappler.com