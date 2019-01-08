The National Police Commission cancels the police powers of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo after he is implicated in the killing of AKO Bicol congressman Rodel Batocabe

Published 3:44 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Police Commission (Napolcom), the agency tasked with administration and control of the Philippine National Police, said Tuesday, January 8, it has revoked the police powers of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo.

"The NAPOLCOM en banc headed by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary and Napolcom Chairman Eduardo M. Año issued Resolution No. 2019-014, dated January 7, 2019, which approved the withdrawal of the deputation of Mayor Baldo," the Napolcom said in a statement.

This means Baldo loses his command and supervision over police operations in Daraga, as well as the power to deploy, choose or reassign police personnel—a mandate given to all mayors by the Philippine National Police law, or Republic Act 8551.

Why revoke his powers? The Napolcom withdrew Baldo's police powers because of his alleged masterminding the murder of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

For allegedly employing hitmen and hiring them as confidential staff under his office, Baldo was accused of committing the following grounds, as detailed by RA 8551, for revocation of his powers over cops:

Abuse of authority;

Providing material support to criminal elements;

Engaging in acts inimical to national security or which negate the effectiveness of the peace and order campaign.

Police claimed that Baldo promised a 6-man hit team P5 million if they killed Batocabe. All the members of the squad have now surrendered to police, pointing to Baldo as masterminding the murder. – Rappler.com

