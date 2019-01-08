'Since there is no TRO, as of the moment, then that plebiscite can proceed,' says Supreme Court Spokesperson Midas Marquez

Published 3:59 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Without a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) being issued “at the moment” against the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the plebiscite can proceed on January 21, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, January 8.

“No TRO is being issued as of the moment. The Comelec (Commission on Elections) has scheduled plebiscite on the 21st. Since there is no TRO, as of the moment, then that plebiscite can proceed,” Court Spokesperson Midas Marquez said on Tuesday after the en banc held its session in the morning.

The en banc has just one more session left – on January 15 – before the plebiscite on January 21.

Marquez said that the two petitions filed against the BOL have been consolidated. Unless a TRO is suddenly issued before January 21, the plebiscite can proceed.

“The petition filed by the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) in December is being consolidated with the earlier petition filed by the province of Sulu and the court is requiring that parties or respondents file their comment on the prayer for TRO within 10 days,” Marquez added.

Two groups have sent in their interventions to the Supreme Court, both in support of the BOL.

The Supreme Court has not announced whether it plans on holding oral arguments on the issue. (READ: 6 scenarios for the Bangsamoro vote)

The petitions against the BOL argued that it violates the 1987 Constitution because of the following reasons: absence of an opt-out provision, its parliamentary form of government, and the fact that it will override the present Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). – Rappler.com