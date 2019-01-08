Watch the midnight Mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as homilist

Published 9:18 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A midnight Mass kicks off this year’s observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, also called the Nazareno, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, January 9.

The main presider of the Mass is Monsignor Hernando Coronel, rector of Quiapo Church, which houses the miraculous image of the Black Nazarene.

The homilist is Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

Bookmark this page to watch the Mass at midnight on Rappler, courtesy of TV Maria. – Rappler.com