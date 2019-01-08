LIVE: Midnight Mass with Cardinal Tagle for Nazareno 2019
MANILA, Philippines – A midnight Mass kicks off this year’s observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, also called the Nazareno, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, January 9.
The main presider of the Mass is Monsignor Hernando Coronel, rector of Quiapo Church, which houses the miraculous image of the Black Nazarene.
The homilist is Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.
Bookmark this page to watch the Mass at midnight on Rappler, courtesy of TV Maria. – Rappler.com