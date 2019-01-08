8 other personalities are also on the lookout

Published 5:01 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo has been put on the Immigration lookout list pending a murder complaint against him for allegedly masterminding the killing of Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Rodel Batocabe.

"The Department earlier issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against the personalities implicated in the murder of Cong Batocabe," Department of Justice (DOJ) Spokesperson Undersecretary Markk Perete said on Tuesday, January 8.

An ILBO will not prevent the subjects from leaving the country, but it sets up a mechanism so authorities are alerted when they do leave.

The murder complaint against Baldo is still pending before local prosecutors, but a new rule by the Supreme Court allows prosecutors to seek a Precautionary Hold Departure Order (PHDO) even before charges are filed in court.

Baldo held a press conference in Daraga on January 3 to assert his innocence in accusations hurled by the police against him.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Tuesday stripped Baldo of his powers over the local police in Daraga.

Aside from Baldo, 8 others were put on the Immigration lookout:

Emmanuel Rosillo Jaywin Babor Danilo Muella Henry Yuzon Gilbert Concepcion Agaton Concepcion Christoper Cabrera Naval Emmanuel Judavar

Six other suspects who are all in police custody said Baldo hired them to carry out the killing.

Batocabe and his aide Senior Police Officer 1 Orlando Diaz were gunned down on December 22, after a gift-giving ceremony for senior citizens, some of whom were injured.

Baldo is seeking reelection in 2019, and was set to run against Batocabe, who was supported by the National Union Party, and PDP-Laban bet Victor Perete. – Rappler.com