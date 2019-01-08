After barring police from stepping into casinos, President Rodrigo Duterte now says cops can no longer enter drinking establishments

Published 9:05 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After telling police they can no longer enter casinos, President Rodrigo Duterte now also prohibited them from drinking in public.

He gave this new order on Tuesday, January 8, in a summit with Metro Manila local officials in Pasay City.

"Kayong mga pulis, I'm warning you, do not drink in public. Sa Davao pinagbawalan ko 'yan, pati kayo na ngayon, all over the Philippines. You do not enter into drinking places," he said.

(You police, I'm warning you, do not drink in public. In Davao, I prohibited it, so that goes for you now, all over the Philippines. You do not enter into drinking places.)

He cited instances when police personnel would go on a shooting spree after having had too much to drink in bars. Recalling his experience as Davao City mayor, he said certain soldiers of the Philippine Army are guilty of the same.

Duterte then slammed police and army personnel who help carry out crimes like kidnapping and high-profile killings.

Two months ago, in November, Duterte had ordered police not to set foot in Okada Manila casino, saying policemen have been involved in kidnapping that took place in the gaming establishment.

Philippine National Police chief Director-General Oscar Albayalde then ordered that cops seen entering casinos would be dismissed. – Rappler.com