The Philippine Coast Guard doubles its efforts to secure all waterways in Manila for the feast of the Black Nazarene

Published 9:53 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – More than 300 security personnel from different Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) units, including a K-9 team, conducted security checks at the Jones and MacArthur Bridges in Manila on Tuesday, January 8, the eve of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene.

The PCG deployed 31 floating assets. These include 44-meter and 24-meter vessels, small crafts, aluminum boats, and rubber boats to strengthen security along the waterways off Manila and the Pasig River. Special Operations Unit divers and strike teams and a medical team will also be on standby and onboard 3 different seacrafts.

"Wala namang verified threats. Pero mga ganitong okasyon, as law enforcement, lagi namin itong kinokonsider as a threat. Ibig sabihin, hindi tayo nagpapakampante. Sinasarado natin ang mga pintuan para sa mga manggugulo para maging maayon itong event na ito." PCG spokesperson Arman Balillo said.

(There are no verified threats. But on occasions like these, law enforcement always considers these as threats. We cannot be complacent. We immediately close the door of those who want to commit trouble.)

