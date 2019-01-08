'We have exceptional volunteers and they are making things happen in a great way for the Kalibo festival,' says the festival director

Published 10:48 PM, January 08, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Festival director Albert Meñez has nothing but good praises for the volunteers of the famous Kalibo Ati-Atihan festival.

Meñez said Tuesday, January 8, the dedication and loving service of volunteers are priceless and truly admirable.

“The volunteers here have been the key players, they are phenomenal. They are making a difference into what Kalibo Ati-Atihan celebration is today. They have always played a crucial part in the festival. Nothing would be achieved without them,” he stressed.

Volunteers are credited by festival organizer Kalibo Sto. Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi) for their roles in organizing and managing the festivities for these past years.

“They are often working behind the scenes, but their work does not go unnoticed to us." Meñez added.

Meñez said the 9-year old Ati-Atihan foundation will continue to serve the town of Kalibo and the whole province of Aklan, to promote and protect Aklan’s heritage, culture and arts.

The voluntary-led organization Kasafi will be managing, for the last time, the Ati-Atihan festival from January 2 to 20 this year in honor of Señor Sto. Niño de Kalibo.

Meñez said the foundation worked tirelessly to build synergies and collaborations with the stakeholders and communities.

“The past 9 years have been a joy ride of a celebration. This year being our last year of Ati-Atihan management, I promise to make it the best ever and the most memorable celebration, truly a worthy offering to the Holy Child,” Meñez added. – Rappler.com