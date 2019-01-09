(UPDATED) Watch as the annual Traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene begins at Quirino Grandstand and ends at Quiapo Church

Published 2:03 AM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – This year's procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene kicked off at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, January 9.

The annual Traslacion of the image made its way from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

A midnight Mass opened this year’s observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. (WATCH: Midnight Mass with Cardinal Tagle for Nazareno 2019)

In his homily, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle defended Nazareno devotees against detractors who would call them 'fanatics'. (READ: Cardinal Tagle defends Nazareno devotees vs 'fanatic' tag)

