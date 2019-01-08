Watch as the annual Traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene begins

Published 4:38 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – This year's procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene kicks off at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Wednesday, January 9.

With a crowd estimate of 50,000 people (as of 10 pm on Tuesday, January 8), according to the Manila Police District, the annual Traslacion of the image will make its way from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

A midnight Mass kicked off this year’s observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. (WATCH: Midnight Mass with Cardinal Tagle for Nazareno 2019)

In his homily, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle defends Nazareno devotees against detractors who would call them 'fanatics'. (READ: Cardinal Tagle defends Nazareno devotees vs 'fanatic' tag)

In 2018, up to 280,000 devotees join the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, called the Traslacion, as they scramble to touch the image they believe to be miraculous.

Tune in to Rappler for live updates of the procession's progress. –Rappler.com