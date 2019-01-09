The missing Agta-Tabangnon members, aged 5 to 16, are from villages in Buhi town hit by landslides last week

Published 10:34 AM, January 09, 2019

CAMARINES SUR, Philippines – A week after Tropical Depression Usman brought heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides in this province, rescue teams continued to search for 5 missing tribe members in Buhi town.

The missing members of the Agta-Tabangnon tribe are aged 5 to 16, Buhi officials said on Tuesday, January 9.

Carmelita Marquez, chief of the Buhi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), said that the search and retrieval team have been searching for the following:

Gina Conde, 5 - Barangay Iraya

Richard Consulta, 11 - Barangay Sta Cruz

MaiMai Colina, 12 - Barangay Ipil

Vermecy Colina,13 - Barangay Ipil

Ponferio Colina, 16 - Barangay Ipil

The Iraya, Sta Cruz, and Ipil villages are adjacent barangays located in the mountainous area of Buhi where 22 Agta tribe members were killed in landslides caused by heavy rains and flash floods last week.

Eight were killed in Barangay Ipil, 6 in Barangay Iraya, and 8 in Barangay Sta Cruz.

“Even the tribal chieftain Ana Conde and her entire family were buried alive because they’re residing along the river, the water pathways,” Marquez said.

"Majority of the members of tribal community killed in landslides and flooding are abaca planters who reside in the mountainous area,” she added.

Marquez said while the residents were told to evacuate, some people might have decided to stay put since Camarines Sur was placed only under Signal No. 1 and Usman had already weakened into a low pressure area.

Disaster scientist Mahar Lagmay had earlier said that a wrong forecast, late warnings, and a lack of hazard awareness worsened the death toll due to Tropical Depression Usman in the Bicol region.

The MDRRMO official said climate change has affected indigenous people residing near the mountains in Buhi, as their villages have now become prone to landslides due to heavier rains.

Mayor Margie Moran-Aguinillo told Rappler that the landslides in Buhi which killed at least 22 people came as a surprise, even though authorities had told residents to evacuate beforehand. She said as far as she knew, it was the first known landslide in the area.

“We didn’t expect the big volume of water that triggered the first occurrence of a landslide that killed 22 members of [the tribe],” Aguinillo said.

She added that in the low-lying areas of Buhi, the flood reached as high as 8 feet since heavy rains caused Lake Buhi to overflow.

“The flooding in the downtown [area[ is 5 feet but in low-lying areas, it was at 8 feet or so. Lake Buhi was overflowing by 2.5 meters – it was the highest flooding in the history of Buhi,” the mayor said.

The flooding was exacerbated when the National Irrigation Administration was forced to open the floodgates which released more water into low-lying areas.

Marquez said displaced families from all over Buhi remained in the parish social hall and schools.

She said heavy flooding had submerged evacuation sites, prompting the MDRRMO to move the evacuees to the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Buhi town.

“We’re grateful because our parish priest allowed the church to be used as evacuation centers even today,” Marquez said.

Rains brought by Usman caused flooding in several towns in this province – Buhi, Nabua, Bula, Baao, and Bato – and Iriga City. Homes continued to be submerged in flood waters in Nabua, Bula, Baao, and Bato towns. – Rappler.com