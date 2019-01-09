'There will be a salary increase. It is not just a possibility,' says Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno

Published 12:35 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will be studying a new round of salary hike for government workers, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced Wednesday, January 9.

In a media briefing, Diokno said that a task force "has been organized to study the wage structure for 2020 to 2022" for the public sector.

The study, he said, will see how competitive the salaries are in the government compared to its counterparts in the private sector. It will also determine how much compensation adjustment should be made by the government.

"There will be a salary increase. It is not just a possibility," Diokno said Wednesday.

In 2015, former President Benigno Aquino III pushed for the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) – which mandates a 4-year salary increase to the basic salaries of government employees – arguing then that government pay was only 55% of market rates.

The compensation adjustment under SSL will end in 2019. – Rappler.com