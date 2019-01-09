The risks are high, but why does the Catholic faithful remain steadfast in its devotion?

Published 12:56 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Every year, millions risk their safety or even their lives to join the procession of the Black Nazarene.

Why do devotees do this? Is this devotion or fanaticism?

On this year's Feast of the Black Nazarene, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle offers an explanation.

Paterno Esmaquel reports.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Hello, we’re on top of an island in front of the National Museum.

Over there we can see the carriage of the Black Nazarene.

You know, the feeling is different in this sea of people.

And every year, the question we always hear about this devotion – is this devotion or fanaticism?

Last night Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said Mass

Wait, wait wait. Someone fainted.

As we saw here, and as we saw a while ago at the Midnight Mass, there was a woman who cannot breathe and was assisted by medics.

Many devotees practically risk their lives for this devotion.

Sometimes you ask yourselves, why?

Cardinal Tagle explained that all of this comes from the love of a real devotee.

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE, MANILA ARCHBISHOP: A real devotee knows how to love.

My feet might get wounded, but if that’s the way I can show my faithfulness, let me be wounded.

I smell sweaty, I feel warm, I am uncomfortable. But if I am faithful, I will offer that.

Only a devotee can understand that.

If you are not a devotee, you will question that!

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Whether it’s devotion or fanaticism, we cannot deny that every year, this is also an overflowing of emotions of millions of Filipinos.

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com