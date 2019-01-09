The new law also aims to reduce the stigma towards persons living with HIV and AIDS and to make HIV testing more accessible

Published 3:35 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a new policy that makes health services for HIV/AIDs (Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) more accessible to Filipinos.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 8504 or the Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act of 2018 on December 20, 2018, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Wednesday, January 9.

The new law updates the 21-year-old “Philippine AIDS Prevention and Control Act of 1998” (Republic Act 8504) with strategies based on more current knowledge and experience in dealing with HIV/AIDS.

The law is a reconciliation of Senate Bill No 1390, authored by Senators Risa Hontiveros and Senate health committee chairman JV Ejercito; and House Bill No 6617 championed by Dinagat Representative Kaka Bag-ao, former Kabayan Representative, and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, and others.

Malacañang has yet to release a copy of the signed law but former presidential aide Bong Go, the first to announce the signing of the law, said it allows minors 15 years to 17 years of age to give their own consent for taking an HIV test.

The House version of the law contained this provision. Consent from a parent or guardian will only be required for minors below 15 years old or medically incapacitated.

The House version also states that any person below 15 who is pregnant, married, or in high-risk behavior should be considered a mature minor and be allowed to give their own consent for HIV testing.

Malacañang said the newly-signed law requires all government health facilities and workers to incorporate HIV/AIDS awareness and healthcare services in their programs.

"We laud our lawmakers including various stakeholders who immensely contributed to the passage of an updated legal framework addressing HIV and AIDS. This piece of landmark legislation will significantly reduce the stigma of people living with HIV or AIDS," said Panelo.

The law strengthens policies to fight discrimination towards persons living with HIV and AIDS.

Panelo added that the law will be made public as documentation of the law with the Office of the President is completed.

The passage of the law is critical given Department of Health (DOH) statistics that show the Philippines had the fastest growing HIV/AIDS epidemic in Asia-Pacific from 2010 to 2016.

The new HIV cases among Filipinos more than doubled from 4,300 in 2010 to 10,500 in 2016, according to the UNAIDS Report on global HIV epidemic states.

While the global trend in HIV incidents is declining, the Philippines is one of only 9 countries in the world that recorded a more than 25% increase in HIV incidence.

The DOH has recorded a total of 11,103 cases in 2017, which is higher than the 9,264 cases reported in 2016; 7,831 in 2015; 6,011 in 2014; 4,814 in 2013 and 3,338 in 2012. – Rappler.com