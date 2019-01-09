Based on previous years, the procession is expected to last about 20 hours, culminating in the image entering Quiapo Church to the cheers of thousands of devotees

Published 5:09 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the Traslacion, the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, reached its 12th hour on Wednesday, January 9, the carriage bearing the venerated image and the mammoth crowd was still inching through the tiny streets of Quiapo district.

The image of the Black Nazarene started moving out of the Quirino Grandstand at 5:03 am on Wednesday, after a midnight Mass led by the Quiapo Church rector, Monsignor Hernando Coronel. The homily was delivered by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

Based on previous years, the procession is expected to last about 20 hours, culminating in the image entering Quiapo Church to the cheers of thousands of devotees. That would likely be past midnight Thursday, January 10.

Here are photos of the Traslacion so far:

