It's more fun on the ground – sun, sweat, and sore feet notwithstanding

Published 6:28 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Millions of devotees wait for hours, even overnight, to climb the carriage and touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on the image’s feast day every January 9.

Devotees bring with them their prayers, patience, and determination – lots of it – to pay homage to the Black Nazarene, also called the Nazareno.

What is the mood in this sea of people?

Paterno Esmaquel reports. – Rappler.com

Related stories: