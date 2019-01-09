How do devotees survive the most congested road in the Philippines during the Feast of the Black Nazarene? Faith.

Published 6:40 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It is the ground zero of the Feast of the Black Nazarene—and so much more.

Every January 9, Quezon Boulevard is the busiest thoroughfare in the Philippines as it bisects the most important religious sites for the annual procession.

On its one side is the home of the Black Nazarene, the Quiapo Church, which faces the historical Plaza Miranda. Flanking it on the other side is the area of the San Sebastian Church, another important destination for the Traslacion.

Vehicles are shunned to the sides for the endless flow of hundreds of thousands of devotees. Unmoving are the replicas of the Balck Nazarene images and the kiosks of impassioned food and relic vendors. Songs of devotion blast from the speakers of the Quiapo Church.

Despite the threat of heat and rain in this field of skin and sweat, devotees move forward with their prayers.

Rambo Talabong files this report. – Rappler.com

