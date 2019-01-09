Unlike in Manila where devotees push and pull to climb the Andas, in Cagayan de Oro no one is allowed to reach the image of the Nazarene
Published 11:05 PM, January 09, 2019
Updated 11:07 PM, January 09, 2019
DEVOTION. Catholic faithfuls join the traslacion of the Black Nazarene from the Saint Augustine Cathedral to the Nazareno Parish in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo courtesy of Rhoel Condeza
MANILA, Philippines – From cities to barangays, Catholic devotees across the country had their own version of the Black Nazarene procession, popularly known as Traslacion, on Wednesday, January 9. (READ: IN PHOTOS: First 12 hours of Traslacion 2019)
The traslacion, a day-long procession of the Black Nazarene image which is considered miraculous by its believers, is the reenactment of the transfer of the image from Intramuros to Quiapo Church. (READ: Things to know about the Feast of the Black Nazarene)
In Manila, the procession departed from the Quirino Grandstand at 5:03 am on Wednesday, after a midnight Mass led by the Quiapo Church rector, Monsignor Hernando Coronel. (READ: Cardinal Tagle defends Nazareno devotees vs 'fanatic' tag)
In Cagayan de Oro (CDO), the Nazareno Parish had its 10th traslacion and far from the scenes in Manila, no one was allowed to climb the Andas or the image carrier but were asked to throw their towels to the ‘hijos’ or servants of the Black Nazarene instead. (READ: Cagayan de Oro ready to celebrate 10th Black Nazarene traslacion)
The procession started at the Saint Augustine Cathedral and ended at the Nazareno Parish. Authorities said more than 250,000 devotees attended the event.
The traslacion in CDO started in 2009 after the Quiapo Church gave a replica of the icon to the parish.
Here are some photos of the Nazareno processions across the country:
PROCESSION. Catholic faithfuls light up the Saint Augustine Cathedral compound in Cagayan de Oro City with their candles intended for the traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene. Photo courtesy of Rhoel Condeza
REPLICAS. Traslacion participants carry their Nazareno replicas while following the image of the Black Nazarene during a procession in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo courtesy of Rhoel Condeza
CAVITE. The procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Barangay Anabu 1-A in Imus, Cavite. Photo courtesy of Barangay Anabu 1-A Facebook page
BULACAN. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Pinalagdan, Paombong, Bulacan. Photo courtesy of Angela Clemente
NUEVA VIZCAYA. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya. Photo courtesy of Guillen Manao
NUEVA VIZCAYA. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya. Photo courtesy of Guillen Manao
NUEVA VIZCAYA. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya. Photo courtesy of Guillen Manao
MAKATI. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene at the Saint John of the Cross Parish in Pembo, Makati City. Photo courtesy of Anton Narciso
MAKATI. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene at the Saint John of the Cross Parish in Pembo, Makati City. Photo courtesy of Anton Narciso
ALBAY. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene at the Saint Stephen the Protomartyr in Ligao City, Albay. Photo courtesy of Jade Concepcion
ALBAY. Procession of the image of the Black Nazarene at the Saint Stephen the Protomartyr in Ligao City, Albay. Photo courtesy of Jade Concepcion
– Rappler.com