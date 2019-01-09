Unlike in Manila where devotees push and pull to climb the Andas, in Cagayan de Oro no one is allowed to reach the image of the Nazarene

MANILA, Philippines – From cities to barangays, Catholic devotees across the country had their own version of the Black Nazarene procession, popularly known as Traslacion, on Wednesday, January 9. (READ: IN PHOTOS: First 12 hours of Traslacion 2019)

The traslacion, a day-long procession of the Black Nazarene image which is considered miraculous by its believers, is the reenactment of the transfer of the image from Intramuros to Quiapo Church. (READ: Things to know about the Feast of the Black Nazarene)

In Manila, the procession departed from the Quirino Grandstand at 5:03 am on Wednesday, after a midnight Mass led by the Quiapo Church rector, Monsignor Hernando Coronel. (READ: Cardinal Tagle defends Nazareno devotees vs 'fanatic' tag)

In Cagayan de Oro (CDO), the Nazareno Parish had its 10th traslacion and far from the scenes in Manila, no one was allowed to climb the Andas or the image carrier but were asked to throw their towels to the ‘hijos’ or servants of the Black Nazarene instead. (READ: Cagayan de Oro ready to celebrate 10th Black Nazarene traslacion)

The procession started at the Saint Augustine Cathedral and ended at the Nazareno Parish. Authorities said more than 250,000 devotees attended the event.



The traslacion in CDO started in 2009 after the Quiapo Church gave a replica of the icon to the parish.



Here are some photos of the Nazareno processions across the country:

