Published 9:59 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde relayed to cops the order of President Rodrigo Duterte for them to stay out of “places devoted to vices.”

The reminder came a day after the President himself told PNP personnel he didn’t want them drinking in public, and two months after he told them not to set foot at casinos.

In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, January 9, Albayalde said Duterte gave the instructions through Interior Secretary Eduardo Año that PNP personnal should not go to “nightclubs, beer gardens, karaoke bars…including establishments of ill-repute, illegal gambling dens, and other places devoted to vices.”

“This is a specific directive of the Chief Executive, violation of which is tantamount to Grave Misconduct that is punishable by dismissal from the service,” Albayalde said.

He cited Section 3.1 of the PNP Ethical Doctrine and the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethical Standards, which provides: “PNP members shall adhere to high standards of morality and decency and shall set good examples for others to follow. In no instance during their terms of office, among other things, shall they be involved as owners, operators, managers or investors in any house of ill-repute or illegal gambling den or other places devoted to vices, nor they shall patronize such places unless on official duty, and tolerate operations of such establishments in their respective areas of responsibilities.”

PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr said, “The penalties for the commission of acts/practices in violation of the PNP Ethical Doctrine shall be in accordance with the Revised Penal Code, Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft Practices Act, and other specials laws.” – Rappler.com