Published 11:59 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mother meets Son. After 17 hours, the image of the Black Nazarene reaches San Sebastian Church on Wednesday, January 9.

The Black Nazarene image arrived there at around 10:40 pm on Wednesday, greeted by crowds that made the day's walk to catch a glimpse of Mary and Jesus. (WATCH: Walking towards Jesus and Mary during Traslacion)

Here, the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel de San Sebastian looks out from the church's terrace to the passing Black Nazarene as the Our Father is sung. It is considered the penultimate stop of the Traslacion.

The Dungaw depicts the Blessed Mother seeing her suffering son, the Black Nazarene, on his way to Calvary

From here, the image will make its way back home to Quiapo Church.

Rambo Talabong and Sofia Tomacruz file this report. – Rappler.com