The Feast of the Black Nazarene is the one day they could sell the whole day in the streets of Quiapo

Published 12:00 AM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – During the Feast of the Black Nazarene, there is no choice but for faith and work to go together as devotees try their hand at making a day’s extra earning.

The shops prop up for the once-in-a-year event, devotees themselves producing token items with images of the Black Nazarene.

For Norzel Tingzon, 25, this means that on January 9, she and her husband sell t-shirts – a change from the fresh fish she sells daily in Gagalingin, Tondo.

Tingzon said working while praying was necessary as prices of family essentials like food have gotten more expensive over the last few months. But making the extra cash itself has proven difficult as it is also costly to make the items themselves, she said.

“Pag ganito po yung araw ng Poong Nazareno, nakiki-ano (benta) na kami rito kasama ng deboto namin. Pakikiisa namin,” she told Rappler in an interview. (On the day of the Black Nazarene, we sell as we make our devotion. We do it together.)

“Nakaraang taon bentahan namin lang talaga P100, P90, P80. Ngayon po P120 o P100, di na bumamba ng P80,” she said. (I used to sell this for P100, P90, or P80. Now, I sell it for P120 or P100 but I can’t go down to P80.)

Meanwhile, Margie, 19, said it’s the one day for her to earn during the year.

“Kagabi po 6 pm, hanggang ngayon nandito pa rin kami at hanggang sa matapos kasi kailangan din namin mapaubos. Kapag wala yung Nazareno tambay lang ako sa labas,” she said. (I started 6 pm yesterday, to today and until it finishes later, I have to stay until these are all sold. When it’s not the Nazareno, I have nothig to do.)

Together with thousands, Tingzon and Margie are among the many devotees who dot the streets yearly for the day’s celebration where they pray and make a living.

And though it is not an ideal situation, Tingzon said day’s work is fueled by her devotion to the Black Nazarene.

“Ito para sa pag-aaral ng anak namin, kalusugan ng buong pamilya namin, pati yung pamilya namin na malayo. Lalu-lalo yung mga magulang ko na nasasalanta doon sa bagyo. Yun din lagi kong nahihiling sa Poong Nazareno, she said.

(This will be for my daughter’s schooling, my family’s health, and our relatives who live far away. Especially for my parents who were affected by the storm. It’s also what I always pray for to the Black Nazarene.) – Rappler.com

Related stories: