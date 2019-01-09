IN VIDEOS: The colorful Feast of the Black Nazarene 2019
MANILA, Philippines – While the Feast of the Black Nazarene can become predictable year after year, it is when you go micro, and dive into the sea of people, that the real colors of this feast shine forth.
A team of Rappler reporters and videographers immersed themselves Wednesday, January 9, into one of the biggest – and most visually stimulating – religious processions in the world.
Here are the videos produced by the Rappler team during the Feast of the Black Nazarene 2019:
VLOGS AND VIDEO FEATURES
Nazareno 2019: Traslacion begins
Production Specialist: Jeff Digma
Devotion or fanaticism? Why devotees sacrifice for Black Nazarene
Reporter: Paterno Esmaquel II
Production Specialist: Jeff Digma
Waiting for Nazareno: The mood in a sea of people
Reporter: Paterno Esmaquel II
Nazareno 2019: The view from below
Production Specialist: Jeff Digma
Nazareno 2019: Surviving the busiest road in PH during Traslacion
Reporter: Rambo Talabong
Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg
Nazareno 2019: Walking towards Mary and Jesus during Traslacion
Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz
Production Specialist: Charles Salazar
Nazareno 2019: Meet the men who form the 'human bridge' of Traslacion
Reporter: Rambo Talabong
Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg
Nazareno 2019: During Traslacion, a day's work is fueled by devotion
Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz
Production Specialist: Charles Salazar
Mary gazes at suffering Nazarene in Dungaw 2019
Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz
Production Specialist: Charles Salazar
Nazareno returns to Quiapo Church after over 21 hours
Reporter: Rambo Talabong
Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg
The Nazareno is home
Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz
Production Specialist: Charles Salazar
LIVE EVENTS
Midnight Mass with Cardinal Tagle for Nazareno 2019
Courtesy of TV Maria
Nazareno 2019: Black Nazarene returns to the Quiapo Church
Courtesy of TV Maria
VIDEO CLIPS
Cardinal Tagle delivers homily for Nazareno 2019
Why Coco Martin is a devotee of the Black Nazarene
Nazareno 2019: Hordes hoping for miracle through Philippine Catholic procession
Nazareno 2019: A couple gaze at each other lovingly in the middle of the crowd
Nazareno 2019: Preparations for traditional Dungaw
Nazareno 2019: After the traditional Dungaw
