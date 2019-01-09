Go micro, and dive into the sea of people, through the videos produced by Rappler's Nazareno 2019 coverage team

Published 3:28 AM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While the Feast of the Black Nazarene can become predictable year after year, it is when you go micro, and dive into the sea of people, that the real colors of this feast shine forth.

A team of Rappler reporters and videographers immersed themselves Wednesday, January 9, into one of the biggest – and most visually stimulating – religious processions in the world.

Here are the videos produced by the Rappler team during the Feast of the Black Nazarene 2019:

VLOGS AND VIDEO FEATURES

Nazareno 2019: Traslacion begins

Production Specialist: Jeff Digma





Devotion or fanaticism? Why devotees sacrifice for Black Nazarene

Reporter: Paterno Esmaquel II

Production Specialist: Jeff Digma





Waiting for Nazareno: The mood in a sea of people

Reporter: Paterno Esmaquel II





Nazareno 2019: The view from below

Production Specialist: Jeff Digma





Nazareno 2019: Surviving the busiest road in PH during Traslacion

Reporter: Rambo Talabong

Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg







Nazareno 2019: Walking towards Mary and Jesus during Traslacion

Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz

Production Specialist: Charles Salazar





Nazareno 2019: Meet the men who form the 'human bridge' of Traslacion

Reporter: Rambo Talabong

Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg





Nazareno 2019: During Traslacion, a day's work is fueled by devotion

Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz

Production Specialist: Charles Salazar





Mary gazes at suffering Nazarene in Dungaw 2019

Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz

Production Specialist: Charles Salazar





Nazareno returns to Quiapo Church after over 21 hours

Reporter: Rambo Talabong

Production Specialist: Nappy Manegdeg





The Nazareno is home

Reporter: Sofia Tomacruz

Production Specialist: Charles Salazar



LIVE EVENTS

Midnight Mass with Cardinal Tagle for Nazareno 2019

Courtesy of TV Maria





Nazareno 2019: Black Nazarene returns to the Quiapo Church

Courtesy of TV Maria





VIDEO CLIPS

Cardinal Tagle delivers homily for Nazareno 2019





Why Coco Martin is a devotee of the Black Nazarene





Nazareno 2019: Hordes hoping for miracle through Philippine Catholic procession







Nazareno 2019: A couple gaze at each other lovingly in the middle of the crowd







Nazareno 2019: Preparations for traditional Dungaw





Nazareno 2019: After the traditional Dungaw





– Rappler.com