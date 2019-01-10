'Kayong mga tambay diyan, 'pag dumaan 'yang obispo ninyo, holdapan 'yan, maraming pera 'yan,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 6:11 PM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is not done with his violent rhetoric against leaders of the Catholic Church.

In a speech, he said tambays or bystanders should not hesitate to steal from bishops and even kill them afterwards.

"Kaya pagdating ko, sabi ko, 'Hoy, kayong mga tambay diyan, 'pag dumaan 'yang obispo ninyo, holdapan 'yan, maraming pera 'yan, putang ina niya," said Duterte on Wednesday night, January 9.

(So when I got there, I said, "Hey you bystanders, when the bishop passes by, stage a holdup because he has lots of money, that son of a bitch.")

"Patayin mo. Galit sa akin 'yung sige yawyaw (Kill him. He's angry at me, the one always blabbering)," Duterte continued.

He was giving a speech at the birthday celebration of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

Duterte was ranting about religious leaders again as he recalled how a priest supposedly called him a demon and wished for his death during a homily.

"Tapos ngayon kung mamatay daw ako, nag-holy Mass ha, sacrament of Mass, nagdasal pa na mamatay ako. Sabi ko, 'Patayin mo 'yan lahat obispo diyan. Mga inutil 'yan,'" said Duterte.

(Then when I die, they said, in a holy Mass, sacrament of Mass, they prayed I would die. I said, "Kill all those bishops there. They are useless.")

Despite his callout to tambays, Duterte himself had ordered police to round up bystanders, thinking they encourage criminality.

Just last December, the President had said bishops should be killed because "all they do is criticize."

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo defended Duterte's remark by saying his threat was just for "dramatic effect." – Rappler.com